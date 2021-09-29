Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Equinix were worth $17,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $798.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $834.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $775.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.94.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

