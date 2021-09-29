Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $149.32

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$149.32 and traded as high as C$151.20. Equitable Group shares last traded at C$144.82, with a volume of 23,566 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$161.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$162.11.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$149.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$139.92.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Equitable Group Inc. will post 17.2199996 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.25, for a total value of C$294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,582,638.75. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total transaction of C$78,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,264,320. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,250 in the last 90 days.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

