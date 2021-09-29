Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Position Boosted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,622,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 135,365 shares during the quarter. Equity Commonwealth comprises 0.9% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 2.97% of Equity Commonwealth worth $94,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,530,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,290,000 after buying an additional 3,058,218 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,028,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth approximately $18,153,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,230,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,617,000 after purchasing an additional 449,731 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 28.0% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,989,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,317,000 after purchasing an additional 434,799 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EQC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,905. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.58 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $30.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

