Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Set at C$31.00 by Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) has been given a C$31.00 target price by Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.50 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.40.

Shares of ERO stock traded down C$0.58 on Wednesday, reaching C$23.61. 99,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,358. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$17.24 and a twelve month high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$148.31 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

