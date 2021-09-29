Ero Copper’s (ERO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$33.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.40.

Shares of Ero Copper stock traded down C$0.58 on Wednesday, reaching C$23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 99,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,358. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$17.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.76. The stock has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.31.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$148.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

