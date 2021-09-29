Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.66 and last traded at $32.33. 91,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 291,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Esports Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Esports Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Esports Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Esports Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Esports Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.

