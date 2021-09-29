Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5,235.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 211,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,665,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.10.

MU opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

