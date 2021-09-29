EtherGem (EGEM) Trading Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $201,231.58 and $910.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00054354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00119523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00169272 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.