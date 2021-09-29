Ethverse (ETHV) Price Hits $0.0791

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0791 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. Ethverse has a total market cap of $624,732.77 and approximately $43,580.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethverse has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.29 or 0.00665957 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000196 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001339 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.92 or 0.01091264 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,987,876 coins and its circulating supply is 7,897,702 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

