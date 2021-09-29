EventChain (EVC) Price Up 3% Over Last Week

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. EventChain has a market capitalization of $405,514.73 and approximately $25,951.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One EventChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00055357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00119525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00166215 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

