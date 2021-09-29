Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG remained flat at $$62.53 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,102. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average is $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

In related news, CEO David A. Campbell bought 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C John Wilder bought 19,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 35,565 shares of company stock worth $2,264,940. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

