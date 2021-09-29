Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,007 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of Eversource Energy worth $18,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,678 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 977,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,420,000 after purchasing an additional 472,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,652,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ES. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

