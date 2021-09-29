Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Eversource Energy by 24.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.45.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

