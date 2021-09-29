EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.42

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.42 and last traded at $47.37, with a volume of 2395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.61.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVTC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The business had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 23.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 209,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 39,286 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,049,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,973,000 after buying an additional 59,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

