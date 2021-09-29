EVRAZ’s (EVRZF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of EVRZF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.11. 243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739. EVRAZ has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.