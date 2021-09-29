Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXAS stock opened at $93.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $89.65 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.36.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The company had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

