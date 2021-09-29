ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $126.89

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $126.89 and last traded at $126.68, with a volume of 2297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.51.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Get ExlService alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.86 and its 200 day moving average is $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $275.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.12 per share, with a total value of $267,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,420.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $807,375. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,376,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth $4,547,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,703,000 after acquiring an additional 99,982 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.