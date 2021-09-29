Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,943,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,134 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Exxon Mobil worth $185,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.83. The company had a trading volume of 651,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,298,955. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average is $58.22.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

