Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $26,394,085.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total value of $26,394,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total value of $27,177,907.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total value of $2,202,354.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total value of $27,659,486.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total value of $28,358,278.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $29,097,266.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total value of $28,718,496.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total value of $29,452,073.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total value of $29,201,621.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.94, for a total value of $29,060,162.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.06, for a total value of $2,375,478.00.

FB traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $339.61. 14,176,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,489,559. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $364.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.58. The stock has a market cap of $957.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.