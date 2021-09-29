Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Spark Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 17.6% of Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $32,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,987,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,515,864,000 after buying an additional 489,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total transaction of $2,202,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total value of $87,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,429,290 shares of company stock valued at $878,520,830 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.35.

Shares of FB traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $340.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,505,318. The company has a market cap of $958.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.55. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

