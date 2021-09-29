Fear NFTs Price Hits $1.27 on Major Exchanges (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on exchanges. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00065055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00104331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00137191 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,197.84 or 0.99835603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.91 or 0.06715920 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.62 or 0.00764115 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.