Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.85

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 2856968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Separately, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.51 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $997.37 million, a PE ratio of 85.89 and a beta of 2.51.

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company. It engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. The firm operates through the following segments: Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

