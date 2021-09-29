Ferrexpo (FEEXF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS: FEEXF):

9/27/2021 – Ferrexpo was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/22/2021 – Ferrexpo was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

9/14/2021 – Ferrexpo had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/13/2021 – Ferrexpo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of FEEXF stock remained flat at $$4.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. Ferrexpo plc has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

