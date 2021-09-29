FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.45.

FIGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. FIGS has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FIGS will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth approximately $214,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth approximately $171,202,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth approximately $173,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth approximately $139,420,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth approximately $83,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

