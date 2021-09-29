Financial Comparison: UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) vs. Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN)

UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) and Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.0% of Intellicheck shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Intellicheck shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

UMeWorld has a beta of -0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellicheck has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UMeWorld and Intellicheck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A Intellicheck -3.77% -5.20% -4.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for UMeWorld and Intellicheck, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A Intellicheck 0 0 4 0 3.00

Intellicheck has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 64.47%. Given Intellicheck’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UMeWorld and Intellicheck’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMeWorld N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Intellicheck $10.73 million 14.59 $560,000.00 ($0.01) -836.00

Intellicheck has higher revenue and earnings than UMeWorld.

Summary

Intellicheck beats UMeWorld on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

UMeWorld Company Profile

UMeWorld Ltd. is an educational technology company, which engages in digital media and digital education businesses. It focuses on the K-12 education market in China. The firm’s K-12 flagship, UMFun is a subscription-based online product, which provides standards-based instruction, practice, assessments and productivity tools that improve the performance of educators and students via a proprietary online & mobile platform. The company was founded by Michael M. Lee on August 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc. engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

