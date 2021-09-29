Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.22 Billion Holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,227,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823,692 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 57.49% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $1,218,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KOMP. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 44,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 1,280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 243.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,313 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KOMP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.35. 1,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,554. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $76.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average is $65.10.

