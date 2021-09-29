Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.93 Billion Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,238,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,258,098 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 20.22% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,930,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,483,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,893,000 after buying an additional 206,237 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,160,000 after acquiring an additional 178,736 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,134,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,612 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,217,000 after purchasing an additional 836,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,260,000 after buying an additional 565,279 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.61. 6,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,090. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.40.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

