Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $387.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,802,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.92% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $387,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $103.72. The company had a trading volume of 318,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,308. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.62.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

