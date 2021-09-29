Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $635.38 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,623,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,370 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.91% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $635,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,993. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.74. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $69.26 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.