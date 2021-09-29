Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 451 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after acquiring an additional 412,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,478,000 after buying an additional 141,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,559,000 after purchasing an additional 70,050 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,844,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.78. 85,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,841. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.63 and a 1 year high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

