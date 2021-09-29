Financial Review: Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) and Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) and Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and Celcuity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burning Rock Biotech $65.89 million 27.56 -$62.41 million ($1.05) -16.54 Celcuity N/A N/A -$9.47 million ($0.92) -18.86

Celcuity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Burning Rock Biotech. Celcuity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burning Rock Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Burning Rock Biotech and Celcuity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Celcuity 0 0 5 0 3.00

Burning Rock Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $39.94, indicating a potential upside of 129.94%. Celcuity has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.02%. Given Burning Rock Biotech’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Burning Rock Biotech is more favorable than Celcuity.

Risk & Volatility

Burning Rock Biotech has a beta of -2.13, suggesting that its share price is 313% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celcuity has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and Celcuity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burning Rock Biotech -134.93% -27.95% -24.74% Celcuity N/A -99.69% -81.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.7% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Celcuity shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Celcuity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Celcuity beats Burning Rock Biotech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples. Its principal products include OncoScreen IO, a pan-cancer test for tissue samples; OncoCompass IO, the corresponding test for liquid biopsy samples; OncoCompass Target, a ctDNA liquid biopsy-based test for NSCLC; ColonCore for assessing microsatellite loci related to MSI status and detecting mutations in genes associated with gastrointestinal cancers; and OncoScreen ParpMatch and OncoCompass ParpMatch to target critical genes associated with homologous recombination deficiency. The company also offers LungCore for lung cancer, ProstrateCore for prostrate cancer, BreastCore for breast cancer, LymphPlasma for lymphomas, and ThyroCare for thyroid cancer. In addition, it has development and commercialization agreement with Myriad Genetics, Inc. to in-license Myriad myChoice tumor testing in China; and licensing agreement with Oncocyte Corporation to in-license DetermaRx, a risk stratification test for early stage lung cancer patients in China. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has collaborations on clinical trials and research studies with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Sino Biopharm, CStone and BeiGene. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc. is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it. The company was founded by Brian F. Sullivan and Lance G. Laing in January 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

