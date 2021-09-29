FIO Protocol (FIO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.08 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $57.39 million and $2.08 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 783,398,512 coins and its circulating supply is 356,460,759 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

