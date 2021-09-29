Firo (FIRO) Price Tops $5.04 on Top Exchanges

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 29th. Firo has a market cap of $62.33 million and $2.95 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.04 or 0.00012263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00021105 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,355,217 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.