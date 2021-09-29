First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,898 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 20,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 771,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 34.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 67.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 38,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.21. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

