First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) & Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) Head to Head Comparison

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Alimco Financial alerts:

Alimco Financial has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Solar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alimco Financial and First Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Solar 3 10 8 0 2.24

First Solar has a consensus target price of $102.68, suggesting a potential upside of 7.80%. Given First Solar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Solar is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Alimco Financial and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A First Solar 18.96% 10.05% 7.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alimco Financial and First Solar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Solar $2.71 billion 3.74 $398.36 million $3.73 25.54

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Summary

First Solar beats Alimco Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alimco Financial Company Profile

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The Systems segment offers development, construction, operation, and maintenance of photovoltaic solar power systems. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Alimco Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimco Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.