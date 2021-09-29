First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,283 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.82% of First Trust Water ETF worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 7,577.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period.

FIW opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average of $84.14. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $92.01.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

