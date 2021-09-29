FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,725 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of FirstEnergy worth $13,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.