Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$1.60 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

TSE FCU traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.80. 1,534,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,563. Fission Uranium has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$517.06 million and a P/E ratio of -41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 20.38 and a quick ratio of 20.28.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.