FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $46.01

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.01 and traded as high as $53.00. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $52.50, with a volume of 780 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32.

About FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF)

FitLife Brands, Inc engages in the provision of nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers. Its brands include PMD Sports, iSatori, NDS Nutrition, Metis Nutrition, SirenLabs, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, and Core Active. The company was founded by Scott D. Landow on July 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for FitLife Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FitLife Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.