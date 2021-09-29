Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.90 Million

Analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to post sales of $70.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.50 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $52.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $285.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.50 million to $287.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $382.46 million, with estimates ranging from $379.89 million to $385.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FVRR shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fiverr International by 18.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $182.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.18. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $336.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -166.03 and a beta of 1.93.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

