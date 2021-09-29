Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.50 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after purchasing an additional 69,857 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,774,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,867,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,174,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $273.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.25.

NYSE FDS opened at $383.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.33. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $390.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

