Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $84.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Mizuho cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,059. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.