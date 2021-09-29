Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases Shares of 91,500 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 91,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 75.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 0.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 2.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,090 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

LYFT stock opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.18. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,977 shares of company stock worth $2,838,880 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

