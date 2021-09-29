Flamingo Hits Market Capitalization of $64.86 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $64.86 million and $18.49 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00065773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00105550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00138785 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,827.44 or 0.99906632 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.71 or 0.06878676 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.42 or 0.00773124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.