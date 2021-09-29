Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLYW. William Blair began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLYW opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.54. Flywire has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

