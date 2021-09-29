Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $287.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $322.00. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.