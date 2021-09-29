Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Shares of TSE FTS traded up C$0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$56.22. The company had a trading volume of 890,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,281. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$48.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.9000002 earnings per share for the current year.

FTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CIBC cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.78.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

