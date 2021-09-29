Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.83. 138,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,027,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 122,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,283,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,572,000 after purchasing an additional 698,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
