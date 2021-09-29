Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.83. 138,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,027,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 122,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,283,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,572,000 after purchasing an additional 698,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

