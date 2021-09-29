Fosun International Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,175 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 2.9% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $83.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion and a PE ratio of 9.01. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFG. Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

