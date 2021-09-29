Fosun International Ltd Has $1.15 Million Position in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,578 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd owned approximately 0.49% of Edap Tms worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36,819 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 443,485 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 153,736 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 81,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Shares of EDAP opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.88 million, a P/E ratio of -92.14 and a beta of 1.72. Edap Tms S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edap Tms S.A. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Edap Tms Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.